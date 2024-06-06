U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Gorbea, Commander of 1st Mission Support Command, visits CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II facilitators and leadership team for an informational brief on the exercise at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 6, 2024. The 1st MSC provides mission command to assigned units of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose urban search and rescue team are CG24 PH II participants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024