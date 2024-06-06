Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 2 of 9]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Gorbea, Commander of 1st Mission Support Command, visits CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II facilitators and leadership team for an informational brief on the exercise at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 6, 2024. The 1st MSC provides mission command to assigned units of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose urban search and rescue team are CG24 PH II participants.

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-Bravo
    1st Mission Support Command
    CENTAM Guardian 24

