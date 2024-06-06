CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

A CENTAM Guardian 24 participant reviews proper pistol handling procedures as part of CG24 Phase II at the Tactical Response Service Training Compound, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024. Interagency security training includes evidence collection procedures; simulated working dog medical examinations demonstrations; rifle and pistol drills and instruction; close-quarters battle classes; working dog practice; and more.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 01:22
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CR
