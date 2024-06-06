Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 10 of 12]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members from U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) tour the Costa Rican Special Tactical Response Service Training Compound as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024. Interagency security training further strengthens coordination and response within the CENTAM region, while providing an avenue for information and procedure sharing between partner nations.

    Costa Rica
    CENTAM Guardian 24
    7th SFG (A)

