U.S. service members from U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) tour the Costa Rican Special Tactical Response Service Training Compound as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024. Interagency security training further strengthens coordination and response within the CENTAM region, while providing an avenue for information and procedure sharing between partner nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8461356 VIRIN: 240605-F-KD333-2298 Resolution: 5704x3795 Size: 2.41 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.