U.S. service members from U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) tour the Costa Rican Special Tactical Response Service Training Compound as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024. Interagency security training further strengthens coordination and response within the CENTAM region, while providing an avenue for information and procedure sharing between partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 01:22
|Photo ID:
|8461356
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-KD333-2298
|Resolution:
|5704x3795
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT