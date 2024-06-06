A U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) demonstrates static pistol drills as part of CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at the Tactical Response Service Training Compound, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 5, 2024. Interagency security training further strengthens coordination and response within the CENTAM region, while providing an avenue for information and procedure sharing between partner nations.

