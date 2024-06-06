Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Marine: Arlan Russell [Image 16 of 21]

    Honorary Marine: Arlan Russell

    ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Kelli Bolster gives remarks during an Honorary Marine ceremony for her nephew Arlan Russell at Orting Middle School in Orting, Wash., June 8, 2024. The title of Honorary Marine is an honor bestowed by the Commandant of the Marine Corps to civilians who have made extraordinary contributions to the Marine Corps. The program began in 1992 and is intended to strengthen the bond between the American people and the Marine Corps. Notable Honorary Marines include Chuck Norris, Gary Sinise, and Joe Rosenthal. Russell is the 109th person to earn the title of Honorary Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 01:59
    Photo ID: 8461349
    VIRIN: 240608-M-HG547-1052
    Resolution: 4421x2947
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: ORTING, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USMC
    honorary Marine
    Marines
    Orting
    Make a Wish

