Honorary Marine: Arlan Russell

Arlan Russell and his parents view the presentation of the colors during an Honorary Marine ceremony at Orting Middle School in Orting, Wash., June 8, 2024. The title of Honorary Marine is an honor bestowed by the Commandant of the Marine Corps to civilians who have made extraordinary contributions to the Marine Corps. The program began in 1992 and is intended to strengthen the bond between the American people and the Marine Corps. Notable Honorary Marines include Chuck Norris, Gary Sinise, and Joe Rosenthal. Russell is the 109th person to earn the title of Honorary Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

