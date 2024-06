Diamond Saber kicks off 20th iteration

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bao Nguyen, 19th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and Airman 1st Class Cesar Aldana, 355th Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, help a customer during exercise Diamond Saber at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 8, 2024. Established in 2004 and celebrating its 20th iteration, Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that trains and evaluates Active and Reserve Component Soldiers and joint partners on warfighting functions such as funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

