Diamond Saber kicks off 20th iteration

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Egusquiza, 81st Comptroller Squadron financial management specialist from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, counts currency during exercise Diamond Saber at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 8, 2024. Established in 2004 and celebrating its 20th iteration, Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that trains and evaluates Active and Reserve Component Soldiers and joint partners on warfighting functions such as funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US