    Diamond Saber kicks off 20th iteration [Image 2 of 15]

    Diamond Saber kicks off 20th iteration

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    A U.S. Air Force financial management duty identifier patch is seen on an Airman during exercise Diamond Saber at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 8, 2024. Established in 2004 and celebrating its 20th iteration, Diamond Saber is a U.S. Army Reserve-led exercise that trains and evaluates Active and Reserve Component Soldiers and joint partners on warfighting functions such as funding the force, payment support, disbursing operations, accounting, fiscal stewardship, auditability and data analytics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Saber kicks off 20th iteration [Image 15 of 15], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

