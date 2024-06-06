Sailors Volunteer with Union Gospel Mission during Portland Fleet Week

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Justin Yang (left) assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Omar Rubio assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) assist in beautifying the exterior of a thrift store organized by Union Gospel Mission as a part of the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 8, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

