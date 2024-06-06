Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Austin Holbert assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) assists in beautifying the exterior of a thrift store organized by Union Gospel Mission as a part of the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 8, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 20:45 Photo ID: 8461069 VIRIN: 240608-N-YV347-1016 Resolution: 3635x5452 Size: 9.66 MB Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Volunteer with Union Gospel Mission during Portland Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.