Master Sgt. Ken Wenner sets up and utilizes a micro weather automated observation system and handheld multi-capable weather sensor to keep tabs on weather conditions for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 components occurring at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 8, 2024. A combination of 36-hour weather outlooks, real-world weather monitoring and mission execution forecasts were essential to leadership’s decision-making process for the exercise. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vasszlavik)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 19:19
|Photo ID:
|8460941
|VIRIN:
|240608-Z-OG477-1024
|Resolution:
|4900x3500
|Size:
|727.26 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
