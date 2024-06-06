203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024

Master Sgt. Ken Wenner sets up and utilizes a micro weather automated observation system and handheld multi-capable weather sensor to keep tabs on weather conditions for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 components occurring at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 8, 2024. A combination of 36-hour weather outlooks, real-world weather monitoring and mission execution forecasts were essential to leadership’s decision-making process for the exercise. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024
Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US