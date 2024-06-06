Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Master Sgt. Ken Wenner sets up and utilizes a micro weather automated observation system and handheld multi-capable weather sensor to keep tabs on weather conditions for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 components occurring at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 8, 2024. A combination of 36-hour weather outlooks, real-world weather monitoring and mission execution forecasts were essential to leadership’s decision-making process for the exercise. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vasszlavik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8460940
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-OG477-1018
    Resolution: 4203x3002
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024
    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024
    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024
    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024
    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024
    203rd Weather Flight capabilities aide leadership at Iron Keystone 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    Air National Guard
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    203rd Weather Flight
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT