Col. Lionel D. Riley speaks to friends, family and the Airmen of the 188th Wing after assuming command of the 188th Wing Mission Support Group on June 8, 2024 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas. (US Air National Guard photo by Major Jennifer Gerhardt)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8460887
|VIRIN:
|240608-Z-IN195-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
188th Wing Mission Support Group Assumption of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT