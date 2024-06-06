188th Wing Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH, Ark. – The 188th Wing held an assumption of command ceremony here, June 8, 2024, as Col. Lionel D. Riley took command of the 188th Mission Support Group.



Riley was also promoted to the rank of Colonel during the ceremony.



“Seeing one of our own take command of one of the groups is a really big deal,” said Col. Jay R. Spohn, the 188th Wing commander. “For someone who has been in the Arkansas Guard for 32 years, grew up here, and commissioned here, taking command is what we love to see.”



Riley joined the Army in 1992 serving as an infantryman and medical specialist before graduating from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education in 1998. Riley joined the 188th Wing in 2003.



During his Air National Guard career, Riley deployed in support of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM as chief of protocol, he has served as the 188th Wing equal opportunity director and completed a special assignment rotation as the 363d Air Reserve Component liaison officer.



“Mission Support Group is a thankless job a lot of the time, so I’d like to start off by saying thank you for your continuous support of the mission,” said Riley. “Starting today, effective immediately, Mission Support Group is the best group on this base and soon the best group in the Air National Guard.”

