    188th Wing Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    188th Wing Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Col. Lionel D. Riley assumes command of the 188th Wing Mission Support Group on June 8, 2024 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas. Col. Jay R. Spohn, 188th Wing commander, administers the oath of office to Col. Riley. (US Air National Guard photo by Major Jennifer Gerhardt)

    promotion
    Assumption of Command
    188th Mission Support Group
    188th Wing
    188th WG
    188th MSG

