Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000

Space Force Master Sgt. Christopher Reljin, Delta 6, Detachment 1, training flight chief, works on a computer during an Innovative Readiness Training event May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christ, Texas. The ten-day event took place at the Nueces County courthouse where 29 members of the Air Force reserve, active-duty Air Force and Space Force Guardians performed a vulnerability assessment of the county’s cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US