Capt. Christopher Tran, 51st Network Operations Squadron cyberspace officer in charge, and 1st Lt. Eric Munro, 51st NOS, enterprise operations deputy commander, work on computers during an Innovative Readiness Training event May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christ, Texas. The ten-day event took place at the Nueces County courthouse where 29 members of the Air Force reserve, active-duty Air Force and Space Force Guardians performed a vulnerability assessment of the county’s cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8460642
|VIRIN:
|240508-F-IT794-1332
|Resolution:
|5472x3641
|Size:
|917.06 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT