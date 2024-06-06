Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000 [Image 13 of 18]

    Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Capt. Christopher Tran, 51st Network Operations Squadron cyberspace officer in charge, and 1st Lt. Eric Munro, 51st NOS, enterprise operations deputy commander, work on computers during an Innovative Readiness Training event May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christ, Texas. The ten-day event took place at the Nueces County courthouse where 29 members of the Air Force reserve, active-duty Air Force and Space Force Guardians performed a vulnerability assessment of the county’s cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Cubersecurity
    Neuces

