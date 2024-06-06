Capt. Christopher Tran, 51st Network Operations Squadron cyberspace officer in charge, and 1st Lt. Eric Munro, 51st NOS, enterprise operations deputy commander, work on computers during an Innovative Readiness Training event May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christ, Texas. The ten-day event took place at the Nueces County courthouse where 29 members of the Air Force reserve, active-duty Air Force and Space Force Guardians performed a vulnerability assessment of the county’s cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8460642 VIRIN: 240508-F-IT794-1332 Resolution: 5472x3641 Size: 917.06 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.