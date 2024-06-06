Second Lt. Grady Phillips, 65th Cybersecurity Squadron cyber crew lead, looks at cyber capability development during an Innovative Readiness Training event May 8, 2024, in Corpus Christ, Texas. The ten-day event took place at the Nueces County courthouse where 29 members of the Air Force reserve, active-duty Air Force and Space Force Guardians performed a vulnerability assessment of the county’s cybersecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000
