    DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal [Image 3 of 3]

    DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, speaks at a ceremony for two Bronze Star Medal recipients in the base theater at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2024. Two rescue Airmen were awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic service in a combat zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8459459
    VIRIN: 240607-F-DX569-1011
    Resolution: 4394x3138
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Operation Allies Refuge

