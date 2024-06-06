DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, speaks at a ceremony for two Bronze Star Medal recipients in the base theater at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2024. Two rescue Airmen were awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic service in a combat zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

