    DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal [Image 2 of 3]

    DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A Bronze Star Medal is awarded to a Staff Sgt. noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron in the base theater at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2024. The Bronze Stars was awarded for heroic service during Operation Allies Refuge from August 15 to August 29, 2021, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    ACC
    Operation Allies Refuge

