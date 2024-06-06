DM awards 2 Rescue Airmen the Bronze Star Medal

A Bronze Star Medal is awarded to a Captain combat rescue officer assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron in the base theater at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 7, 2024. The Bronze Star was awarded for heroic service during Operation Allies Refuge from August 15 to August 29, 2021, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

