A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, ensures a demo A-10’s brakes engage correctly during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. Brake checks were just one of multiple checks performed during the A-10 Demo Team’s ground show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

