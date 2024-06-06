A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies in a heritage formation with two P-51 Mustangs and an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. During a typical air show season, 50-70 Heritage Flights will take place around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

