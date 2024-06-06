U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, inspects and demonstrates the A-10’s flight control movements during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 2, 2024. The ground demonstration showcased the professionalism and military bearing of the demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8459337
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-NC910-1616
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|734.2 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT