A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin McCoy, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, inspects and demonstrates the A-10’s flight control movements during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 2, 2024. The ground demonstration showcased the professionalism and military bearing of the demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

