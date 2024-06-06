U.S. Navy Capt. Emily Alexandra Cathey, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron Nine, is knighted by Rose Festival Queen Deja Fitzwater during the Royal Rosarians Honorary Knighting Ceremony as part of Portland Fleet Week June 7, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:40 Photo ID: 8459098 VIRIN: 250607-N-VT331-1015 Resolution: 3542x3542 Size: 781.05 KB Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portland Fleet Week Knighting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.