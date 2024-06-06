Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week Knighting Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Portland Fleet Week Knighting Ceremony

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Charles Fosse, Commander of the 13th Coast Guard District, is knighted by Rose Festival Queen Deja Fitzwater during the Royal Rosarians Honorary Knighting Ceremony as part of Portland Fleet Week June 7, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8459099
    VIRIN: 250607-N-VT331-1016
    Resolution: 5565x3710
    Size: 939.93 KB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week Knighting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Portland Fleet Week
    Knighting Ceremony
    PFW

