    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 7 of 10]

    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base’s 92nd Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:33
    Photo ID: 8458068
    VIRIN: 240510-F-FM551-3347
    Resolution: 4262x2836
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    E/A-18G Growler

