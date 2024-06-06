Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 4 of 10]

    KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets and returns to formation after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base’s 92nd Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:34
    Photo ID: 8458065
    VIRIN: 240510-F-FM551-1851
    Resolution: 4055x2698
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    E/A-18G Growler

