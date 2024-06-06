A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base’s 92nd Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8458063
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-FM551-1379
|Resolution:
|4282x2849
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 refuels U.S. Navy Fighters in U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
