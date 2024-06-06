Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3]

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

    RED HOOK, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    U.S. Air Force healthcare professionals conduct real-world training out of the gymnasium at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. The gymnasium was transformed into a reception, examination and treatment area for patients during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

