U.S. Air Force healthcare professionals conduct real-world training out of the gymnasium at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. The gymnasium was transformed into a reception, examination and treatment area for patients during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 09:58 Photo ID: 8457853 VIRIN: 240601-F-DT423-1113 Resolution: 6005x3238 Size: 12.5 MB Location: RED HOOK, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.