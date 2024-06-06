Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 1 of 3]

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

    RED HOOK, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Maj. Zhang, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometrist, speaks during a staff meeting at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Zhang and other optometrists from the 349 AMDS, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., examined, diagnosed and treated more than 600 patients at no cost during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    IRT
    AFRC
    medical training
    Air Force Reserves
    VI Wellness

