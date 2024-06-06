Maj. Zhang, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometrist, speaks during a staff meeting at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Zhang and other optometrists from the 349 AMDS, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., examined, diagnosed and treated more than 600 patients at no cost during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|06.01.2024
|06.07.2024 09:58
|8457850
|240601-F-DT423-1252
|5685x3783
|10.61 MB
|RED HOOK, VI
|1
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
