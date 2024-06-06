Maj. Zhang, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometrist, speaks during a staff meeting at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Zhang and other optometrists from the 349 AMDS, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., examined, diagnosed and treated more than 600 patients at no cost during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 09:58 Photo ID: 8457850 VIRIN: 240601-F-DT423-1252 Resolution: 5685x3783 Size: 10.61 MB Location: RED HOOK, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.