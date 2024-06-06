Lt. Col. Baek Chuong, 349th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force dentists provided essential dental care with thorough examination, diagnosis and treatment of problems relating to the teeth and mouth during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, June 1-8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8457852
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-DT423-1138
|Resolution:
|5564x3752
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|RED HOOK, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
