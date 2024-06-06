Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 2 of 3]

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

    RED HOOK, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Lt. Col. Baek Chuong, 349th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force dentists provided essential dental care with thorough examination, diagnosis and treatment of problems relating to the teeth and mouth during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, June 1-8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8457852
    VIRIN: 240601-F-DT423-1138
    Resolution: 5564x3752
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: RED HOOK, VI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve
    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve
    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    AFRC
    medical training
    Air Force Reserves
    VI Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT