Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a basketball game during the CLR-2 field meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 6, 2024. CLR-2 Marines and Sailors participated in a field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

