U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a basketball game during the CLR-2 field meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 6, 2024. CLR-2 Marines and Sailors participated in a field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8457821
|VIRIN:
|240606-M-MU578-1438
|Resolution:
|8000x5336
|Size:
|20.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
