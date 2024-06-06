Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet [Image 5 of 13]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bethany Peterson, commanding officer, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, performs lunges as a warm-up for the CLR-2 field meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 6, 2024. CLR-2 Marines and Sailors participated in a field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8457817
    VIRIN: 240606-M-MU578-1149
    Resolution: 7828x5221
    Size: 19.85 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet
    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Tug of War
    Competition
    Field Meet
    CLB-6
    CLR-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT