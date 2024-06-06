Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet [Image 3 of 13]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    The Combat Logistics Regiment 2 trophy is displayed during the CLR-2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, field meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 6, 2024. CLR-2 Marines and Sailors participated in a field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8457815
    VIRIN: 240606-M-MU578-1001
    Resolution: 5001x7498
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 Field Meet [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Tug of War
    Competition
    Field Meet
    CLB-6
    CLR-2

