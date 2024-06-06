Mexico's Tall Ship Cuauhtemoc Visits Hawaii

Mexican Navy Sailors learn the hula after arriving at Pier 9 in Honolulu Harbor, June 5, 2024. ARM Cuauhtemoc’s 251 Sailors are touring Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) before continuing a Tri-Continental Training Cruise to 13 ports and 10 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

