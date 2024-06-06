Dancers from Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno perform during the arrival of the Mexican Tall Training Ship ARM Cuauhtemoc (BE-01) at Pier 9 in Honolulu Harbor, June 5, 2024. ARM Cuauhtemoc’s 251 Sailors are touring Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) before continuing a Tri-Continental Training Cruise to 13 ports and 10 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 08:23
|Photo ID:
|8457500
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-KN989-1507
|Resolution:
|4937x3526
|Size:
|298.58 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mexico's Tall Ship Cuauhtemoc Visits Hawaii [Image 16 of 16], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
