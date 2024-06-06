Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexico's Tall Ship Cuauhtemoc Visits Hawaii [Image 10 of 16]

    Mexico's Tall Ship Cuauhtemoc Visits Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo      

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Mexican Navy Sailors watch dancers from Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno perform during the arrival of the Mexican Tall Training Ship ARM Cuauhtemoc (BE-01) at Pier 9 in Honolulu Harbor, June 5, 2024. ARM Cuauhtemoc’s 251 Sailors are touring Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) before continuing a Tri-Continental Training Cruise to 13 ports and 10 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 08:23
    Photo ID: 8457499
    VIRIN: 240605-N-KN989-1498
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 684.56 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    This work, Mexico's Tall Ship Cuauhtemoc Visits Hawaii [Image 16 of 16], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Cuauhtemoc
    Mexican Tall Ship
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

