155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment

U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron unload a generator from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5th, 2024. Air transportation specialists, or “Port Dawgs,” work with loadmasters to load and unload various equipment onto aircraft, from rows of chairs for passengers to tanks and helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo)

