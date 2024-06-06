A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian is anchored to a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2024. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. It is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 06:53
|Photo ID:
|8457192
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-XY101-2007
|Resolution:
|7495x4997
|Size:
|20.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT