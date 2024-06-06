155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment

A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian is anchored to a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2024. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. It is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)

