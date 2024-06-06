Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment [Image 2 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian is anchored to a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2024. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. It is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 06:53
    Photo ID: 8457192
    VIRIN: 240605-F-XY101-2007
    Resolution: 7495x4997
    Size: 20.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    C-17 Globemaster
    AH-64E Apache Guardian

