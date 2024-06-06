Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment [Image 1 of 4]

    155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits idle on the flight line prior to takeoff at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5th, 2024. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 06:53
    Photo ID: 8457189
    VIRIN: 240605-F-XY101-2029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Airmen
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Flightline
    AFCENT

