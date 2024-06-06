A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 155th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits idle on the flight line prior to takeoff at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5th, 2024. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 06:53
|Photo ID:
|8457189
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-XY101-2029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th EAS C-17s provide vital mobility to deployed environment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
