    693rd ISRG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    693rd ISRG says farewell, welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Rusin, left, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, presents a decoration citation to Col. Creighton Mullins, right, 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group outgoing commander, during the 693rd ISRG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. The 693rd ISRG and its three subordinate squadrons conduct a variety of multi-intelligence operations, providing information to three combatant commands, combat forces and national leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8456905
    VIRIN: 240606-F-GK375-1022
    Resolution: 4261x3144
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 693rd ISRG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Leadership
    CoC
    ISRG

