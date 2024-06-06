693rd ISRG says farewell, welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Hollis, 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group incoming commander, provides remarks during the 693rd ISRG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. The mission of the 693rd ISRG is to lead theater Air Force ISR operations through effective planning, collection, analysis and dissemination, enabling theater and national warfighters to secure global vigilance, reach and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE