U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Rusin, left, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, presents Col. Trevor Hollis, 693rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group incoming commander, with the 693rd ISRG guidon during the 693rd ISRG change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. The 693rd ISRG and its three subordinate squadrons conduct a variety of multi-intelligence operations, providing information to three combatant commands, combat forces and national leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8456908 VIRIN: 240606-F-GK375-1027 Resolution: 3420x3069 Size: 804.82 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 693rd ISRG says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.