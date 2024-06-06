Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024. Angeles earned the title of Mustang of the Week for her dedication to the unit and the 51st Fighter Wing mission. Angles contributes to the 51st FW by directing accounting programs, conducting audits, and resolving and realigning $112,000 towards critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8456764
    VIRIN: 240605-F-CN389-1029
    Resolution: 5409x3599
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles
    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW
    51 CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT