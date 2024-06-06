Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024. Angeles earned the title of Mustang of the Week for her dedication to the unit and the 51st Fighter Wing mission. Angles contributes to the 51st FW by directing accounting programs, conducting audits, and resolving and realigning $112,000 towards critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

