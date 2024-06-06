Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

Photo By Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024. Angeles earned the title of Mustang of the Week for her dedication to the unit and the 51st Fighter Wing mission. Angles contributes to the 51st FW by directing accounting programs, conducting audits, and resolving and realigning $112,000 towards critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024.



As a financial analyst, Angeles ensures Osan AB remains financially prepared to counter any threats as well as sustain mission operations effectively. Her role is critical to maintaining mission success by ensuring resources and assets remain operational, usable and current for personnel on the installation.



During her second tour at Osan, she played a pivotal role in guiding the contingency order process for eight Pacific Air Forces Command exercises. She’s also directed the 51st Fighter Wing’s accounting program, conducting audits and resolving and realigning $112,000 toward critical mission requirements.



Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Angeles on earning the Mustang of the Week!