    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024.

    As a financial analyst, Angeles ensures Osan AB remains financially prepared to counter any threats as well as sustain mission operations effectively. Her role is critical to maintaining mission success by ensuring resources and assets remain operational, usable and current for personnel on the installation.

    During her second tour at Osan, she played a pivotal role in guiding the contingency order process for eight Pacific Air Forces Command exercises. She’s also directed the 51st Fighter Wing’s accounting program, conducting audits and resolving and realigning $112,000 toward critical mission requirements.

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Angeles on earning the Mustang of the Week!

