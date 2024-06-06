Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles [Image 1 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, processes funds at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2024. As a financial analyst, Angeles ensures Osan AB remains financially prepared to counter any threats as well as sustain mission operations effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles
    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Joy Angeles

