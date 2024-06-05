Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 3 of 4]

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC gather for a group photo on the 2nd Space Operations Squadron operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. The CO Springs MAC, through relationships with installations, government and business leaders, lift the voice of military missions, members, families and veterans. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)

    This work, 2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

