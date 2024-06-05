Members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC gather for a group photo on the 2nd Space Operations Squadron operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. The CO Springs MAC, through relationships with installations, government and business leaders, lift the voice of military missions, members, families and veterans. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8456022
|VIRIN:
|240606-X-DX306-1004
|Resolution:
|6797x3593
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
